Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $236,650.76 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00122011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00045750 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00031002 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

