Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.84.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

