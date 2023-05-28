PGGM Investments Buys New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.89. 1,201,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,817. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.99. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.