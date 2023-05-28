Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,608,782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $821,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after acquiring an additional 248,404 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

