PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,993 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $89,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $183.58. 4,449,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,479. The stock has a market cap of $252.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

