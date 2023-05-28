Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives Maintains Rating from 92 Resources

92 Resources reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.33.

PEN opened at $306.50 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $324.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,915.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.35 and its 200-day moving average is $253.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $7,332,139. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 66.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

