PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,964.83 or 0.07243252 BTC on exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $532.83 million and $3.57 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001310 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.
PAX Gold Token Profile
PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 263,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
PAX Gold Token Trading
