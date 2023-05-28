Pax Dollar (USDP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20.45 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $20.45 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,019,052,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

