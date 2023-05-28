Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Park City Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $7.75 on Friday. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $142.68 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,065,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 159,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Park City Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Park City Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

