Oxen Tops 24 Hour Volume of $405,839.68 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $405,839.68 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,129.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.86 or 0.00326552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00552456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00065875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00414056 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,261,374 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

