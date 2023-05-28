Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the April 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $711.75.

Ørsted A/S Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,186. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78.

Ørsted A/S Increases Dividend

About Ørsted A/S

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.4291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Ørsted A/S’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

