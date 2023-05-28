Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock Holdings Lessened by ORIX Corp

ORIX Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,676,077 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,312,500 shares during the quarter. Ormat Technologies accounts for 100.0% of ORIX Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ORIX Corp owned 11.91% of Ormat Technologies worth $577,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 269.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.92. 228,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,041. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

