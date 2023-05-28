Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Short Interest Update

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Organo Price Performance

Shares of ORGJF stock remained flat at C$75.25 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$75.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.25. Organo has a 12 month low of C$75.25 and a 12 month high of C$75.25.

Organo Company Profile

Organo Corporation operates as a water treatment engineering company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water Treatment Engineering Business Unit and Performance Products Business Unit. It offers pure water systems, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, regenerative automatic and manual pure water systems, electric regeneration pure water systems, desktop-type pure water systems, cabinet-type pure water systems, electrode ionization high-purity water systems, cartridge water purifiers, and two-stage RO systems; ultrapure water systems, including desktop and cabinet-type ultrapure water systems, and final polishing unit; and other equipment comprising alkaline electrolyzed water production equipment, homogenizers, electro conductivity meters, resistivity meters, and ion exchange filters.

