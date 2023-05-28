O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.3 %

ORLY stock opened at $923.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $580.01 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $851.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 49 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,633 shares of company stock valued at $41,728,882 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

