OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective points to a potential upside of 112.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on OPAL. Piper Sandler started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.
OPAL Fuels Stock Performance
Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.53. OPAL Fuels has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $12.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAL. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
