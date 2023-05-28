OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective points to a potential upside of 112.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OPAL. Piper Sandler started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.53. OPAL Fuels has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.92 million. Equities research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAL. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

