Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 6,711 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after acquiring an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,386,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,375,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 105,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

