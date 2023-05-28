Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 1,980 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,102,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after acquiring an additional 72,478 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Up 0.6 %

Corteva stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

