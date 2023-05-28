Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,031,000 after purchasing an additional 583,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,385,000 after acquiring an additional 79,732 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:K opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,458 shares of company stock worth $40,758,003 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.