Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 16,433 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.76.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.81 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

