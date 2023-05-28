Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

In other Ondas news, Director Thomas Bushey sold 75,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ondas by 87.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 92,648 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 284,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONDS. Oppenheimer lowered Ondas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on Ondas in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 197,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ondas has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. It operates through the Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems segments. The Ondas Networks segment provides wireless connectivity solutions enabling mission-critical Industrial Internet applications and services.

