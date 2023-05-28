Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 4.0 %
OVBC stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $116.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.
Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 32.00%.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
