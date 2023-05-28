Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 4.0 %

OVBC stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $116.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 26.8% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 78,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

