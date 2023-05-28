Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Up 179.2% in May

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 179.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JCE stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 52,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,016. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 98.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

