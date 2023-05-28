Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Up 179.2% in May

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 179.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JCE stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 52,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,016. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $16.97.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
