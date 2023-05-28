Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) & CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Head-To-Head Review

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) and CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northeast Bank and CapStar Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A CapStar Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Northeast Bank presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.06%. CapStar Financial has a consensus price target of $17.90, indicating a potential upside of 38.44%. Given Northeast Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Northeast Bank is more favorable than CapStar Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 27.79% N/A N/A CapStar Financial 23.57% 9.89% 1.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Bank and CapStar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Northeast Bank and CapStar Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank $112.98 million N/A $42.16 million $5.70 6.66 CapStar Financial $138.05 million 1.97 $39.02 million $1.59 8.13

Northeast Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CapStar Financial. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CapStar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. CapStar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Northeast Bank pays out 0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CapStar Financial pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CapStar Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. CapStar Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of CapStar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of CapStar Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapStar Financial has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northeast Bank beats CapStar Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

