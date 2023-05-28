NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,200 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 994,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,590.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NNGPF. Berenberg Bank raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HSBC raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGPF traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357. NN Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.