NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,637,429 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,730,566 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 5.3% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of NIKE worth $1,478,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 126,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 84,700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 183,111 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after buying an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,911,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,280. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day moving average is $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

