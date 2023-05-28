NFT (NFT) Market Cap Reaches $741,074.06

NFT (NFT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $741,074.06 and $121.10 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00025771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001115 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,623.64 or 0.99968431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01983096 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.