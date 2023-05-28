NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Short Interest Update

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the April 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of NEXGEL as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 794,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,952. NEXGEL has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

NEXGEL ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a negative net margin of 163.84%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

