Nebulas (NAS) Achieves Market Cap of $730,437.36

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $730,437.36 and $41,800.12 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001347 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009350 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Nebulas Coin Profile
Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 80,474,477 coins and its circulating supply is 64,962,675 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
