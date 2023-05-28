NBT Bank N A NY Trims Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Fortive were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 4.1 %

Fortive stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

