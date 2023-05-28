NBT Bank N A NY Makes New Investment in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.65) to GBX 1,730 ($21.52) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.79) to GBX 1,400 ($17.41) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

