NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Hershey were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total transaction of $676,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $676,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,538 shares of company stock valued at $13,642,493. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $257.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

