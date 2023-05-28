NBT Bank N A NY Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 28,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 10,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $149.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

