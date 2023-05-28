Navcoin (NAV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $42,465.31

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $42,465.31 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00130537 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00061449 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00038833 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00021795 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003645 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,236,539 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

