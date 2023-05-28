Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.64. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

