National Bankshares Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$122.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$137.06.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.5 %

BMO opened at C$114.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$111.88 and a twelve month high of C$138.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$125.69.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.4068182 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

