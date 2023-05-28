Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the April 30th total of 148,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Mustang Bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 471.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

Mustang Bio stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. 77,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,685. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.86. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MBIO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the translation of medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline includes CAR T therapies for hematologic malignancies, CAR T therapies for solid tumors, and gene therapies for rare genetic disorders.

