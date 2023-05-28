Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in GSK by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.65) to GBX 1,730 ($21.52) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.79) to GBX 1,400 ($17.41) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

