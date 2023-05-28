Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$335.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.29 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MNRO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 224,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Monro has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Monro had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Monro by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after buying an additional 55,122 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Monro by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monro by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after buying an additional 27,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the first quarter valued at about $2,093,000.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

