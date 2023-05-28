Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Down 18.1% in May

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on MCRI shares. TheStreet downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $1,097,540.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 192,220 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 44,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.67.
About Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.
