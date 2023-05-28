Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Down 18.1% in May

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 254,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MCRI shares. TheStreet downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $1,097,540.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 192,220 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 38.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 109.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 65.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $65.83. The company had a trading volume of 44,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.67.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

