MetaMUI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.18 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $53.18 million and approximately $103,857.55 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetaMUI

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

