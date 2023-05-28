Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 865,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,028,000 after acquiring an additional 532,541 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 683.8% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

MRK stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,378,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,581. The company has a market capitalization of $281.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

