Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.62) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.18) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 177.25 ($2.20).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,196.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.72. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 189.10 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

