M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 451 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,769,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. 633,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,634. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

