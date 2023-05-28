M Holdings Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.1% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.30. 3,230,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,593,664. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

