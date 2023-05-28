M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

GLD stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,823,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,011. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.87.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

