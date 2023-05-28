M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,776 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,553,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 128,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. 1,142,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,872. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.