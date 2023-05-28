M Holdings Securities Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,491,000 after buying an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,536,000 after buying an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $421.95. 5,531,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,736. The company has a market capitalization of $314.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

