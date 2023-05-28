M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.76. 2,119,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,194. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $193.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.