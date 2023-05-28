Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Down 17.6% in May

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 9,230,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.68) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.23. 9,189,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,134,286. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,079,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150,123 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,050,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after acquiring an additional 236,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 26,795,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 828,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Further Reading

