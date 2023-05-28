Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Cap of $6.65 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $91.09 or 0.00327101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.65 billion and approximately $405.28 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012690 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000724 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,022,189 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
